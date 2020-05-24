All about the celebration of the launch of the KylieSkin: sushi, pink, James, Charles, and the Kardashians

Kylie Jennersent Jordyn Woods to take anything out of his housethe ends of the launch of its line of products for the skin, and KylieSkin! On the evening of this Tuesday, the 21st, Case he gave a festoon, with the theme “pink”.

The star was supported by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashianand their parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jennerwho used it looks pink to match the theme.

Also in attendance were the influencers James, Charles and Nikita Dragunthat if you had a good time at the celebration, which was blessed with roller skates, and a lot of exotic foods.