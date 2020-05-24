All about the celebration of the launch of the KylieSkin: sushi, pink, James, Charles, and the Kardashians

Kylie Jennersent Jordyn Woods to take anything out of his housethe ends of the launch of its line of products for the skin, and KylieSkin! On the evening of this Tuesday, the 21st, Case he gave a festoon, with the theme “pink”.

The star was supported by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashianand their parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jennerwho used it looks pink to match the theme.

Also in attendance were the influencers James, Charles and Nikita Dragunthat if you had a good time at the celebration, which was blessed with roller skates, and a lot of exotic foods.

Among the hors d’oeuvres were out of pizzas that are made specially for the party, chips, noodles, and even sushi, with the rice pink! OMG.

As for the sweets, guests were able to enjoy the mini cupcakes, and ice cream and the roses are covered with granules of pink, and a cone with the glitter.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, KylieSkin, James Charles

Instagram

Among the drinks, they were served drinks and customized, such as the Coconut grove Blush, which had tequila, cream of coconut, and rose water.

And for all the clicks you give in social media, the guests were able to take pictures in the bath and behind the cover of a magazine.



