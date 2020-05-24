Anitta-conversation-with-Katy-Perry-live-for her new TV show

With the debut of the new program, Anitta reported on Thursday (may 14) was a special guest. None other than Katy Perry! The “Anitta Inside of the House is quite remote, and not break the rules of quarantine during the pandemic of the coronavirus. The interview will be made in the form of “lives”.

Lacking the time for the release of the single “Daisies”, Katy Perry has spoken about his expectations. Anitta took it very well, calling out to the queen! “For all brazilians, as well as I do, I love you so much,” she said.

“When I say goodbye to you here, I’m going to tell everyone to go and see his new music video”, shot Anitta. For California, it is expected that the new single will be in a very good way of bringing good vibrations out into the world.

Focused on an international career, Anitta also suggested that we partner with-Katy-Perry-and she said, “I Am willing to do this,” agreed Katy. It will be the buzz?

Source: Portal Of The Video)