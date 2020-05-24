Anyone who wants to shoot a video with Camila Cabello?

Camila Cabello is just the latest celebrity to take part in a fund-raising campaign of the All-In Challenge. In a competition in which it participates by making a donation, each of the figures to the public and offers a unique experience to the lucky winner. Camila Cabello, for example, gives you the opportunity to take part in the filming of his next music video, with a short cameo, and the singer and a choreographer to teach the dance to the winner of the contest.

Such as, if the singer on the social networks, this opportunity will only happen at the end of the rules of the social distance dictated by the risk of the spread of the pandemic, the covid-19.

This initiative is part of the All-In Challenge, a competition that aims to raise funds for the food bank against hunger in the United States, such as Feeding America, the Meals on Wheels, the World Central Kitchen and The Kid’s Hungry.

The All-In Challenge and it was created by entrepreneur Michael Rubin, and took shape in the context of the humanitarian crisis that we live in the greatest country in North America, due to the impact of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 68 people across the State.

Other celebrities to have offered you such a unique opportunity for the winners of the All-In Challenge, such as Madonna, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo Di Caprio, or Drake. Pearl Jam will also take part in the All-In Challenge, offering them the experience of spending an entire day with Eddie Vedder in the preparation of the show, from soundcheck to the writing of the line-up. Here are some other advantages such as the full and equal enjoyment of the first half of the concert in a place with a good view of the presence of a member of the staff of the band on the other side of the stage during the latter half of the performance, or the receipt of a bottle of red wine from the own production of the Band pearl jam. The vagaries indicate that the concert will occur on the anniversary date of the winner, because it will have the right to call to the stage, the audience will sing happy birthday, an occasion worthy of a birthday cake, whose candles will be blown up on a full charge. On his return to the house, you will still have the right guitar, a Fender Telecaster autographed by Pearl Jam. It’s not bad. How many of the greater gifts, the greater is the probability of winning the contest. For more details on this link.