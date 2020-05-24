Arya’s version of the comedy? Maisie Williams is going to star in a new series of british – 26/06/2019

Maisie Williams, already has a new job and in your life after the end ofThe Game song of ice and fire. She is the main character of the series, the british Two Weeks To Live — and we’re already seeing some of the similarities of his new character, Maybe.

In the series, the actress will Kim Noakes, a young, maladjusted, who lives in seclusion in the countryside. When a prank goes wrong, she is seen running away from the police, and a gangster serial killer, with a bag of stolen cash. In order to survive, she’s going to have to rely on the skills you have developed in your life, whether it is something more Maybe going on?).

“Can’t wait to get to work on something new. I think that Two Weeks To Live, has a lot of potential, and I want to do something amazing with such a wonderful team,” Williams said in the official press release.

The series will have six episodes. There is no date set for his debut.