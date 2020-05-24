As Brad Pitt prepares for bash for Shiloh

Brad Pitt has made a lot of plans to celebrate the 14-year-old daughter, Shiloh. According to US Weekly, the actor, the 56-year-old is hopeful of having a great adventure together as a family with all their kids under one roof on the occasion of the anniversary of the first achievement.

A close source told the publication that the intention of the actor, which, in addition to Shiloh, he is the father of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, And Zahara, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

“He will be a party at the home of her mother, and I would be happy to have all of the kids at the party,” said the insider.

“Brad is planning to organize many of the fun things in your home, such as outdoor games and other surprises”.

Brad had already recruited to his parents, Bill and Jane Pitt, to send a gift to the Shiloh, who prefers to be called John, and that his brothers were involved in the preparation of a birthday cake especially for her younger sister, according to the source.

Brad and Angelina Jolie, the 44-year-old has been working hard to repair the relationship is broken, since it split up in a divorce, the very public in 2016, and other sources have said recently that things are more friendly between them in recent years.

In other news, Angelina Jolie, recently spoke to Time magazine about the challenges of raising children in the home, in the midst of a pandemic of the coronavirus:

“We’re trapped, we’re… well, the two things that affect the kids who are out of school, it is, of course, the “education” and ” educational issues. I know that parents all over the country are faced with the education in the home, and this may be more of a challenge for the parents than for the kids,” you started it.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at an agreement on the school’s

Brad Pitt’s why make-up artist with an amazing gift

Brad Pitt signs on to a petition to protect the indigenous people of the coronavirus