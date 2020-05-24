Back? It seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, they are “out

Kylie Jenner announced the termination of the relationship with the Travis Scott back in October, saying that it will still remain friends, and that’s the priority for them is to baby Stormi. After that, they were seen together at a casino and the word is out that they were facing were good, but now we have a new update on the matter.

According to a source said to the Radar Online, “they are all staying and having a good timeand although it Has the same, they are not going to get back together, every day, it seems more likely that this will happen to you.” Is this the case?

“It wasn’t something that neither of them had the intention, but it just ended up happening because they feel there is a lot of attraction for each other, and you don’t find the same chemistry with anyone else,” concluded the informant.

We are looking forward to the scenes of the next chapters! Do you think that Kylie and Travis have a chance to come back?



