Camila Cabello announces the launch of a new project for the next couple of weeks

The last work of Camila Cabello has been “The novel“, to be released in 2019 at the latest. The second album of the solo career of the ex-Fifth Harmony it was very well received by the audience, and had reached the third position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Camila Cabello’s the reason why they avoid mentioning the Shawn Mendes interviews

When She and Shawn have taken the relationship so long awaited by fans, there was no shortage of news stories and the questions and doubts of the sentiments of the singer and the voice “In My Blood“. Because of this, she avoids speaking the name of her boyfriend, as it was during his participation in the The Los Angeles Times. When asked about the matter, she replied: “I think I was avoiding you, it is. I mean, I don’t call him Shawn Mendes, you know. I call it the nickname’s cute that I’m not going to tell you in the interview. But I don’t think that when I say the name of it, I’m just contributing to the circus of pop culture, ( … ) At the moment I am talking to you, I can already hear the screams. And I’m like, ‘No, no, you’re not listening to what I’m trying to say. I’m not talking about it on Twitter. This is for my boyfriend. This is true,” said the singer.

