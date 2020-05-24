Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson separate after two years of dating

Chegou at the end of the relationship than the Guy Delevingne and Ashley Benson. The couple decided to go their separate ways after a two-year relationship, reveals People magazine.

In the model, the 27-year-old, and the actress(30) were separated at the beginning of the month April.

“The guy, and He’s always had his ups and downs before, but now it’s over,” said a source to the above-mentioned publication.

The guy Delevingne you have now spent more time with her friends, among them Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley and Kaia Gerber’s.

Read more: inspiration from Madonna, Katy Perry, shows you how it would look for the Met Gala