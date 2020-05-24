Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson to end the relationship, ” says the web site

–

It seems like more of a full-length novel came to an end. on Wednesday night (6/5), the journal People it disclosed the information that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson they have ended their relationship, which lasted for about two years.

According to the website, several sources have confirmed that the couple broke up in April and that is going to the social isolation of a group of friends. Among them, the ones Rainey and Margaret Qualley the model Kaia Gerber. Information about where, and with whom He would not have been made public.

“The guy, and He had ups and downs before, but now the relationship is over. Went on his way,” he told reporters in the car. Neither of the two representatives spoke out on the issue.

She and Cara were seen having a romantic moments in the middle of the year 2018 have been officially dating in June 2019, with one post ever on Instagram.



