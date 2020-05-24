Check out the 5 feats. Taylor Swift

Credit: MARY ELLEN MATTHEWS IS a VARIETY

The singer Taylor Swift collecting the hits over the course of his career. It is impossible for you not to know at least one. But do you remember the feats that she has already done? Here, 5 of them for you to enjoy, dance and sing along!

ME. feat. Brendon Urie

Most recently, Taylor Swift has launched, in partnership with the Brendon Urielead singer of the band Panic! At The Disco the dance “ME.”.

Safe & Sound (feat. The Civil Wars

The hit, which was part of the soundtrack for the first film in the franchise “The Hunger Games”, went on to become a symbol of the struggle for the Katniss for their survival and that of their peers in the area.

Lover feat. Shawn Mendes

In another feat, that he gave the talk recently has been with the Shawn Mendesin the remix version of “theLover” launched in 2019 at the latest.

Bad Blood (ft. Kendrick Lamar

The song Kendrick Lamarthe blonde released a special edition of “theBad Blood”.

I Don’t Wanna Live Forever feat. SHE

The other success is that it was part of the soundtrack for the film was “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” , “theFifty Shades Darker” through a partnership with the SHE.

He liked to get all 5 feats for Taylor Swift? To find out more information on the singer, visit our dedicated channel and don’t miss any news!