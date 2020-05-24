Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” moves with the action to be a survivor of the tragedy

Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel comics, it made for a nice surprise for the fans. The actor has invited a survivor of the terrorist attack on the world premiere of ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder, and the next film with the studio’s label.
The special guest is Martin Hibbert, who survived the terrorist attack made in the year 2017, in Manchester, England, on the show, Ariana Grande. The attack left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.
Hibbert was standing in line with her daughter, Eve. Both men survived, but the man has lost all movement of her legs. The man has been in treatment in Australia, the country, and Chris Hemsworth. On The Morning Show, Hibbert revealed that she had been referred to as the star of Marvel comics, and for the invitation you have received. “I told him that I would be walking in the next couple of years, and he said that we should meet up when you are in London, uk. The next Thor will be released in 2021 (it has been delayed and is now to 2022), and he told me that if I’m walking down there, we should go out together at the premiere, ‘ ” said the victim. This is an absurd! The hero of the Marvel comics will return to the MCU is only 5 years old
The action thrilled the fans of the Marvel universe. Hibbert commented on how his invitation is a huge incentive for him to continue with the treatment. “It is a great encouragement to me, and it’s something that is a great way to stimulate that,” said Hibbert. The Morning Show aired a video of Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” in the program, which was attended by Hibbert. The star of the Marvel comics, he reinforced the invitation to the ” Thor-Love and Thunder. “Hello, Martin, I hope you are well, comrade-in-arms. I just want to say that all the time we spent together in Australia, it was inspiring. And I can’t wait to see him on the red carpet with me soon,” said the actor of “Thor”. Hibbert, in the meantime, warrant that you are progressing with your treatment. The man managed to stand up and move around, to a large extent the lower legs. The image to be shocking that shows the death of Nick Fury in the movie, from the Marvel comics
I Love, and the Thunder still have a cast member Tessa Thompson, as a Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman, Jane Foster – who takes on the mantle of the mighty Thor in the movie. Christian Bale is on the villain, which has yet to be revealed. Taika Waititi is the director and screenwriter of the film, in the Marvel universe. I Love and Thunder, comes out in February in the year 2022.
