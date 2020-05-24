Chris Pratt walks, eating way too much in quarantine.

Chris Pratt confesses to having ‘gained weight’ in the social isolation of the coronavirus after joining his pregnant wife, Katherine, Schawzenegger, and to satisfy your desire for pregnancy.

In the interview on ExtraTV!, Pratt commented that they have eaten a lot over the years.

The star of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ said: “I’ve Gained a bit of weight. It has been a difficult one, we are eating too much pickles and ice cream… I never thought I was very fond of it,” joked the actor.

Chris Pratt was told that if he felt bad for his wife, then he has claimed recently to have gained a little bit, and be a pain in your hip:

“I found myself complaining the other day because of a little bit of low back pain and hip pain, and as I’ve gained a bit of weight in the quarantine, and she just looked at me sweetly, and I was like, ‘Oh, all right, all right, I can’t really complain about that with you right now, aren’t you?'”.

The comments mark the first time that Pratt discusses it openly in the news of the pregnancy, provided that it appeared at the end of April.

The baby will be born at the end of the year, it will be the first one with his Daughter. He is also the father of a seven-year-old Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt leaves a wife, She cut off her hair

Chris Pratt is selfie with a star on the hollywood walk of Fame

Chris Pratt, but He’s going to be a series of five

The inspiration

Katherine Schwarzenegger is already felt I was truly inspired by his mom, Maria Shriver, but now that she’s 30 years old, preparing for the birth of her first child with her husband, Chris Pratt, she has admitted that her inspiration for the mother increased.

In a post-sentimental, in the final on Sunday (10), and She has the brothers of Christina, the 28-year-old Patrick, 26, and Joseph, 22, and Christopher, a 22 – posted by:

“Happy mother’s day to the most remarkable mother in the world. We are four children in the most fortunate in the world to have you as a mom. I am more than blessed to learn from you, and you make me want to be a mother ever since I can remember. You were not only our mother, was the mother of all let us know. You are the Queen, the Mother of all, and I’m lucky enough to be my mother. I love you!”.

Recently, in an interview before announcing her pregnancy, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has stated that the view of motherhood by Mariah Shriver, has been an important one for her.