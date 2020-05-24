Demi Lovato reveals she has to stop the recording of the new album that is due to the coronavirus – In-Pop-Brazil





The pandemic of the coronavirus got a lot of artists with the release of a new job, and it was the same for Demi Lovato.

The singer has revealed in a Podcast that it was close to the end of his seventh full-length studio album, but the recordings were aborted due to the coronavirus. Demi has also revealed that her businessman Scooter Braun, asked her to show a little more of his vocals on the new songs.

The recording of the new album, Demi, will resume soon.

