Emilia Clarke, also, was not happy with the ending of Daenerys in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has gone down in History as the most popular in the world over the decade to 2010. Although it is widely praised, there is hardly a general consensus that it is the 8th and last season he was one of the worst things ever produced by HBO.

Many fans and members of the cast were unhappy with the busyness of the season. Now, after a year of its completion, the actress is Emilia Clarke it revealed that it has been the end of her character with Her.

“Yeah, I felt so much for her. I felt so much for her. If I was upset that Jon didn’t have to deal with anything? It safou to be charged with murder, literally. I know how I feel [sobre o final] when I read it for the first time, and I’ve tried at all costs, do not consider too much about what other people might say. But I have always thought that the fans might have thought — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who helped us be successful,” he told The Sunday Times.

Today Game of Thrones you have a number that is derived is confirmed to make his debut in the year 2022. While it’s not enough, it is possible to take a look at all of the seasons of the original on HBO Go.