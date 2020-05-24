Exitoína · Taylor Swift extends agreement with Universal Music, and provides an important step toward protecting the rights of copyright

Most recently, she’s 30 years old had a fight with Scooter Braun, an entrepreneur who owns her catalog of music

Taylor Swift and her ties with Universal, and has signed an agreement with Universal Publishing Group (UPMG), the company will indemnify, defend and take care of their rights. In accordance with the The Hollywood Reporterthe singer left the Sony-ATV, which is to take care of his rights, since he was 14 years old.

The deal was announced on Thursday (6), and shall come into force immediately, and that it strengthens the relationship of Swift, the Universal family. Now, Universal Music Group and will act as the exclusive partner to the music of Swift, to the world, while in the Service Records of the company, will act as a partner in the United States.

At Instagram, she posted the time of the signing of the paper work and it was celebrated to work with Jody Gerson is the first woman to head the division.

“I’m proud to be extending my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the family, Universal Music, signing with Universal Music Publishing Group for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson is the first woman to run a major music publisher. Jody is an advocate for the empowerment of women, and one of the leaders of the industry’s most respected and accomplished,” wrote the singer.

Such an agreement, it is important for the protection of the rights of the few. Recently, the world has witnessed the the fight public, Swift, and Scooter Braun, in which the artist claimed to be “disgusted” with the sale of its music catalog to the manager of Big Machine Records.

Now, as I have said before, Taylor will want to re-record their old songs in order to have them in their catalog for up-to-date, destabilizing the label of Scooter Braun, and getting access to his or her own work.

