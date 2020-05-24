This week, Jennifer Lopez gave a talk on the social networks after the followers identify themselves with a mystery man in the background of a selfie. However, it was explained that it was actually the mysterious “appearance”.

Due to the confusion caused by the image, one source close to the singer told E! The News that the man who appears in a selfie-of-JLo is not a tracker, much less a ghost, but her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, who was speaking in his office at the Zoom.

Reproduction / Instagram

“His office is in the annex to the academy, to her, and it is separated only by a curtain. When they do call, they are projected on a screen large enough. If you look closely, you can see the shoulder of Alex, with a t-shirt in navy blue. He is sitting at his desk, and then on the picture, what you see is the man who is making a call, Zoom-in,” the source said.