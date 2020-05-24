Fortnite turns into a cinema, and will view the film, iconic of Christopher Nolan’s

In addition to the turned into a stage for music stars such as Travis Scott, the game’s Fortnite will be turned into a “virtual cinema”. Epic Games has announced that it is going to display in-game in a full-length movie by director, Christopher Nolan.

The news was revealed at an event that is going on in the game, in partnership with the director. In a written submission made within a Fortnite for Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, mr. Nolan has revealed the first trailer for the Tenethis next full-length feature film.

Then, Keighley has revealed that the game will make it to the screen for display, free of charge-of-an-iconic film director. This information was confirmed in a post on Twitter, and also on the official blog of the game.

“According to an announcement by Geoff Keighley over the next few months, we will have an exhibition of a motion picture film, iconic of Christopher Nolan in the Film at the Festival Mall,” says Epic Games. “Be sure to stay tuned for more details about the program and what will be the movie you’ve chosen.”

He is also on The Rise, or However in a Fortnite?

The cv of the filmmaker, includes the works such as Batman: The Dark Knightthe full-length feature film The Origin Ofled by Leonardo DiCaprio, and the award-winning However. The production of the most recent Nolan film Dunkirklaunched in the fall of 2017.

In the news In the game, he was 18-months-available only through the company’s web site

So far, Epic Games has given clues that the film is displayed, or when the film will be available in the game. On the other hand, fans of the director can still watch the trailer Tenet the inside of the device.



Continues after the advertisement

According to the web site of the software developer, players can check out the trailer for the hour-by-hour up to 21 today, by the time of the event. The trailer can be seen on the inside of the caps, in a separate room that includes a full-screen movie.



(Image: Epic Games/Release)

Featuring footage from seven different countries Tenet it is a feature-length film in international espionage, which deals with concepts such as time travel, to the delight of anyone who’s a fan of Christopher Nolan. The cast includes John David Washington, the main protagonist of the Undercover in the Klan, and Robert Pattinson, who starred in the Twilight and it will take on the role of Batman in a future film in the DC.

Because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, Tenet don’t you have a date for release is set.

Via: Adrenaline Source: Epic Games