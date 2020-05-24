Fury On Wheels | It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie Fury On Wheels that is available in the Movies? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

Fury On Wheels movie is a Action, Fantasy, Thriller 1h44min of the length in the direction of the Patrick Lussier and the stars Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard, William Fichtner and Billy Burke. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

Some players seem to bet in a way, almost as an incidental issue in a certain genre of movies. Even, it gives the impression that we’ve seen Nicolas Cage’s living on the same character or a mix of them in many of their productions. In this movie, it looks dark, the plot unfolds well, and is fun enough for the audience. A good sound track, the effects are decent and it’s a story that manages to hold your attention. It is not a classic, but it manages to entertain, and to be a good way for the end of the day.

Technical Data

Name: Fury On Wheels .

. Date of issue: 01/04/2011 .

.

Synopsis: The film tells the story of Milton, a felon who gets out of prison, to end up with a cult of black magic, led by a man and his daughter, Jonah King. Milton has three days to stop them before that you will also sacrifice his granddaughter on the night of the full moon.

Director: Patrick Lussier

The cast: Nicolas Cage , Amber Heard , William Fichtner , Billy Burke . Length: 1h44min A Note To Imdb: 5.4 / 10 the 92723 users.





The Trailer

