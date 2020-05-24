Gregory Tyree Boyce (1989 – 2020)

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who has worked on the phenomenon of “Twilight” (2008), has died at the age of 30 years.

Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie, and Internally, 27, was found dead on Wednesday (13/5) at your condo on the Las Vegas strip. The cause of death has not yet been released.

The death was reported by the mother of the actress, Lisa Wayne, who has paid homage to it in their account to Facebook on Sunday (17/5). In the text, which is called the son of his great-support, and the “chef’s favorite”, it is revealed that A was supposed to launch in a fast food restaurant with dishes that are baptized, “in homage to the rappers from the west coast, including Snoop dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch and The Game is over.

He became an actor at 18 years of age, to pass the tests of the cast of “Twilight”. In the movie, it lived in him, and the student’s of Forks High School, he was in charge of the car, which ran over Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), because she was saved at the last second by a superpower vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). In the accident that it ended up closer to the bed, the one that brought the whole of the rest of the plot of the series.

But while the actors in the little highlight on the production, as well as Anna Kendrick, Christian Serratos, and Justin Chon, have taken advantage of the popularity of the phenomenon of pop idol to start careers with long-lasting, A non-met the same fate. He only came back to shooting after 10 years as a child extra in the video clip, and never again appeared in front of the camera.

At the age of 30 years old in December, is A he wrote on Instagram: “over The years, like everyone else, I’ve made mistakes along the way, but now it’s one of those days where you only think about the big one. What a time to be alive… We’re going to do for the rest of the years in the best way possible.”