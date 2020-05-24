Hailey recalls 1st kiss with Justin Bieber: ‘We have to find the hidden’ – 24/05/2020

Hailey Baldwin has revealed that he has lied to their parents in order to go out on her first date with Justin Bieber, now her husband. In the episode of the reality tv show ‘The Biebers’, it reminded her of the first date (and first kiss) the couple is.

The first time we kissed, we were just in New York city [EUA] we had gone out for dinner. I called my parents and asked them if I could hang out with him. And they said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to leave her alone with Justin, not going to happen.’ My sister helped me out, and I said to them, ‘It’s going to be sleeping in my own apartment, it’s all good.’ She covered for me, you lied to them, and we went to dinner, and we didn’t get caught”

The reunion

Before long they were going together, in the future, a couple of Bieber’s, was presented by the father of Hailey,, and the actor Stephen Baldwin. A video from 2009 that shows Stephen with his or her daughter to meet Justin bieber behind-the-scenes tour of “My World”.

After reuniting in 2015, and the two dated for a little over a month ago. The reconciliation of the end came in may 2018 at the latest in December of the same year, they announced that they were married to each other.