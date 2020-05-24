Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa might be to write new scenes for the release of the HBO

The Justice League Zack Snyder has been confirmed to be released on HBO Max. The fact that it’s a win for the fans, who make the campaign since the fall of 2017.
The Hollywood Reporter says that the movie-DC can get more news than you initially would have. The information is that the original cast may get back to writing new stuff, in addition to the novel you are ready for that cutting of the Justice League of america.
The website also states that the players may have to record more dialogue. Ray Fisher, who is the artist of the Cyborg, he was the first to get the link to Zack Snyder. “He told me, ‘You’re kidding, right?’”, commented on Zack Snyder. Thus, it may be that Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have also come back. All the famous people live, respectively, in the Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Ben Affleck. Justice league of america: Snyder’s Cut will include the detail of the epic story of Superman
For the moment, there are no pre-recordings of such scenes. The Justice League by Zack Snyder, they still have to go through post-production. With the release of Zack Snyder’s the Justice League of america has not yet been fully completed, and currently, we do not know which way it’s going to be a long movie or a miniseries). According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. you will be investing US$ 20 million to$ 30 million in production and post-production, and recording of the new dialogue, in order for the film to be completed in order to be released into the CHANNELS of Max. Justice league of america was launched in the fall of 2017, and was marked by the production of loud. Zack Snyder has distanced himself from the film, out in the middle of working through a personal problem, due to the death of one of his daughters, and it turned out only to be replaced by Joss Whedon (The Avengers). The film has gone through a lot refilmagens, and the courts, and ended up running away a lot of the vision that Snyder wanted to begin with. The new film from the group of the DC that is in the hands of the star of the Fast and the Furious
Now, the director of the DC is celebrated, and says that the movie will be “a new experience”. “It will be something completely new, especially picking for those who have already seen the version that was released, it will be a new and separate experience to that of a movie. You possibly only saw a quarter of what I’ve done,” said the director. With the release of Justice League by Zack Snyder, will be released in 2021) in the HBO’s Max.
