I have heard that it was all too much for the policy

Fernanda Concon is everything you would expect from a girl her age. At the age of 17, she loves to share with his nearly 3 million followers on Instagram in your day-to-day life, her travels, her make-up and outfits. But the actress is also waiting for you to spend a few errands, more urgent, especially in the complicated times in which we live.

In last week’s Concon viralizou on Twitter after calling for a “time” in the good sense of the current Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub. She argued for the postponement of the World in the year 2020, aiming at the difficulties in which many of the subscribers have to study the face of the pandemic, and has been supported by names such as phillip’s Grandson, and friend to More Smith.

The 04 horsemen of the apocalypse, is the Mighty Aladdin, Philip’s Grandson, Philip, Castanhari, and so close, and now, Fernanda concon and JANTADA pic.twitter.com/0MnRUBTb7I ? The secretary of the Devil, (@anaaaoliv) May 13th, 2020

“It was not the novelty I seek, those who follow me know what I’m saying. But nothing in all the world, he decided to see and talk about in my video, many famous people came to speak with me, and I was very happy with the effect,” he says of the best in game voice chat YOUTUBE.

“I’ve had to listen to it, I was too young to know of this policy. But I am a great believer in the cause of what I said. The other should take place as well. It is in their national interests”.

University

The daughter of a teacher, as she argues, that has always been involved in social causes, and this was the one that gave rise to its entrance into the faculty of International Relations in the future. But it was already a pretty well-known for a good portion of the audience are going to live in the Truth of the novel “the Carousel”. The desire now is to be able to combine the two careers.

“Can’t we just accept the reality that we live in. I never left the school from the side. I never left short of anything to work with. We had to surrender our e-newsletters to the court to prove that he wasn’t getting in,” she said. “I’m an actress graduated, I’ve got a record, and so on. Nothing prevents you from continuing to be an actress,” he says of the best, citing examples such as Natalie Portman and Shirley Temple who were the actors, and also graduated from the university.

With the progress of the pandemic, and the lessons are being carried out at a distance, but Nina took the time to reach out to colleagues who are already in the know before you.

In the school, and the school was the only place that I have been able to be a normal person. It is important for us to known. I recognize you from college, but nobody pushes. We are all the same thing, but I am nothing more and nothing less that you are there with me

To give a voice to those who need it most

Having started his career in business and 5 years of age, as she has had to cope with fame from a very early age, and to cope with the burden of exposition.

We are exposed to a pressure that is bizarre. The pressure of aesthetics, hiperssexualização of the children — We get very nasty. I think I’m a special case. I have had a very good one, and a strong head. I am the exception. We have seen many cases of people who had bright futures, but were, because it’s difficult to be in the media

Fernanda Concon like Her in ‘Carousel’ Image: set-up/Play/SHOW/Instagram

Today, their millions of followers on social media, the actor wants to set an example and to give a voice to all the people who have grown up with it.

They have always been espelharam in the us, grew up accompanying everything that we use, we talk about the trips that we do. I do believe in the influence of the person responsible. I have had the opportunity through my job to have a very different reality for the vast majority of people. It is important to give a voice to those who have supported us. To show you that I’m on their side

Nina also did not mind the criticism he receives, especially after that video, talking about the government, it has spread. “Among the do’s and don’ts, always go for a critical hit. There will always be someone to say something negative. No one will agree with it. Our society is very pluralistic. There will always be someone to disagree.”

“When we get in that position of influence, we have to be prepared to take criticism, learn to listen to it. Unfortunately, I had to listen to a lot of comments a little grounded. But most of you know what is going on, and if you feel a hit. They felt the discovery,” he says.