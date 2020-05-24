“In shock,” Jennifer Aniston gives a nice welcome to the superstar Friends on Instagram

In October of last year, and Jennifer Aniston have created your account on Instagram, and rocked on the internet, gaining millions of followers in just a few days.
Now, the other star of Friends, he decided to go back on the social network, as well as his friend, and the friend arrived, coming up to the plate.
Recommended content:
Friends: Discovered a mistake in the marriage of the Ross – blame it on the Joey
Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing on the merge, you set up the account on last Thursday (6), and up to the present, already has more than 4.2 million followers. In order to celebrate the arrival of a friend, Aniston has released a photo and a video of it with Matthew, recalling a funny scene from Friends.
Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing on the merge, you set up the account on last Thursday (6), and up to the present, already has more than 4.2 million followers.
In order to celebrate the arrival of a friend, Aniston has released a photo and a video of it with Matthew, recalling a funny scene from Friends.
Loading...