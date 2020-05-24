In the almost 9 years old, ‘ravensword: shadowlands’ hits 200 million copies sold

They are almost three years since the release of the game “Minecraft” (2011) continues to exceed the major brands on the market of video games. This week, Microsoft has revealed that the name of exploration and survival, has reached over 200 million copies sold.

This is what makes “Minecraft” is the best-selling game of all time, with a large gap to the second-and third-place finish. “Grand Theft Auto” (2013), the Rockstar Games, has sold 120 million copies and is the mobile version of the “Tetris” (2006) and has reached the 100 million copies sold before being discontinued in April of this year.

The multi-covid-a 19-a disease caused by a new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) has led billions of people into social isolation and, with it, the appetite for home entertainment has increased, with the increase in demand for streaming services and video games.

According to Microsoft, in the month of April, “Minecraft” has seen a 25% increase in new players. The title of the game developer Mojang Studios has an average of 126 million active users on a monthly basis. A new peak of interest in the game in the YouTube video, as well as the frequent updates and the integration with the ray tracing for the lighting and shadows are differentiated, are also factors that have helped to keep the game relevant in the year 2020.

“Minecraft” is available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo’s Router iOS, Android, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo 3DS.