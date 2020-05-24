In the world! Selena Gomez and her little sister wore the clothes the same at the premiere of ” Frozen 2

Prepare yourself for the cuteness that is to come, because we’ve run out of words to describe these photos Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie Teefeydressed the same, during the premiere of the Frozen 2it happened on Thursday (7) that, in Hollywood, florida, United States.

The pair walked the red carpet of the event by using the productions as well glamorous, which seemed to have come straight out of a magical fantasy realm-of – Anna and She.

The sisters used to dresses, white long with modeling, boho and the small designs blue flowersand complete the outfit, designed by fashion designer Marc Jacobs with covers, sequins and feathers. Well, glamour, you know?

For the wires, you Better bet on the locks of hair on the highest quality of Princess Anne, while her younger sister wore my hair down.

On her Instagram, the singer wrote a message that looks on to the time: “I hope that I’m officially the best sister in the world right now… She was living her best life. Frozen 2 it was just too much!”

