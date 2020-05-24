Is this the case? Picture of Selena Gomez to introduce viraliza on Twitter, and fans are, well, confused – Lsusports

This quarantining has not been easy, and preparedness. In the midst of a pandemic of the coronavirus, there have been a few couples that have put an end to their relationship.

Not that it has to do with a period of social isolation, as many of you have made it a point to make it clear, but it is always sad to see our amadxs favorite ending of relationships and marriages.

We will comment on a few?

mary-kate olsen and olivier sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen33-year-old, was separated from the Mr. Pierre Olivier Sarkozyat 50, the brother of the former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy. The twin sister of the Ashley Olsen filed for divorce, according to a press release of the united states. The two had maintained a relationship since October 2012.

#marykateolsen and #oliviersarkozy Mary-Kate Olsen has split from Pierre-Olivier Sarkozy, the brother of the former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy. The twin sister of Ashley Olsen has filed for divorce, according to a press release of the united states. The two had maintained a relationship since October 2012. pic.twitter.com/Gcmidz6kfy — lsusports (@lsusports) May 24, 2020

The actress-and-model-british Cara Delevingne27-year-old, the american actress Ashley Benson(30) are no longer drawn in from the very beginning, from the beginning of April. Delevingne even took time out to be with a few friends during the period of social distancing.

#ashleybenson and #caradelevingne The hollywood actress and british model Cara Delevingne and american actress Ashley Benson are not dating since the beginning of April. Delevingne even took time out to be with a few friends during the period of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/lIUuIjGcj7 — lsusports (@lsusports) May 24, 2020

Whindersson Nunes and Robert Sonza they are officially separate in chile. The announcement was made by the comedian in a post on Instagram with an open letter written by the two of them, at the end of April.

#whinderssonnunes and #luisasonza Whindersson Nunes e Robert Sonza they are officially separated. The announcement was made by the comedian in a post on Instagram with an open letter written by the two of them, at the end of April. pic.twitter.com/WwsiKnuMsC — lsusports (@lsusports) May 24, 2020

You have reached the end of the wedding Mayra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar. The announcement was made by the social networks of the entrepreneur at the beginning of may, you made a point of stating your love for the ex-husband and actor.

#mayracardi and #arthuraguiar It came to an end with the marriage of Mayra Cardi e Arthur Aguiar. The announcement was made by the social networks of the entrepreneur at the beginning of may, you made a point of stating your love for the ex-husband and actor. pic.twitter.com/qIq5Fm768f — lsusports (@lsusports) May 24, 2020

Just as it began, with no bombastic boasts, it was also how it ended up on the fast love affair between Anitta and Gabriel David more than a month ago. The two did not want to comment on is the ending of a relationship while maintaining discretion in the matter.

#anitta and #gabrieldavid Just as it began, with no bombastic boasts, it was also how it ended up on the fast love affair between Anitta e Gabriel, David is more than a month ago. The two did not want to comment on is the ending of a relationship while maintaining discretion in the matter. pic.twitter.com/et9PecohzM — lsusports (@lsusports) May 24, 2020

The actors Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp you are no longer together…. The statement was made by the very Chalamet, in an interview with British Vogue, which was on the cover of this may issue.