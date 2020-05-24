Jennifer Lopez cancels the show because of the blackout during your presentation – and More

The singer is Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram / @jlo

Jennifer Lopez if it was at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the 13th, when he was surprised by the the power of in the local area. According to the authorities, and the lack of energy is swept across much of the region, in New York city.

The singer is still in the beginning of the show the next day “It’s my party when the blackout happened. At the moment, only the dancers were on the stage. The presentation had to be cancelled, and the expectation is that the singer has to be able to gaze at the fans on Monday night, the 15th, the second-to-own, Jennifer Lopez.

A lot of fans that were at the presentation, flagraram the time at which the power failure occurred. “We’re fine,” he wrote in the by Casie Goshow on Instagram.

Concerned with the amount of fans, Jennifer Lopez has recorded a video for the official profile of her on Instagram. “I love you, and I’m very sorry that this has happened to you in the middle of the place. I’m going to get in touch with you as soon as we can to reschedule the show. I’m heartbroken,” said the singer

Three hours later, Jennifer Lopez has returned again to post a new video on Instagram, stating that the presentation is supposed to happen on Monday, the 15th.

“It’s more than a blackout in the entire city to shut up! Reprogramaram the show for a second night! Ticketmaster and LiveNation have the details at their site in the morning,” said the singer.

