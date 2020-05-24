Jennifer Lopez filmed a scene for their upcoming movie in a home away from home during the pandemic – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Jennifer Lopez has said that his next film, a comedy which she will star with Maluma, has a scene filmed inside his house, due to the social isolation of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Covid-d.

In the movie, Marry Me, Maluma, first in the work, shall be engaged to J-lo. The two live on in pop music, and they plan to get married. When, however, the character of Jennifer Lopez sees herself on the altar, and go crazy, and then choose the first stranger you meet, is played by Owen Wilson, to take over the job from her husband

In an interview with the AndJennifer said that she and Maluma started to work on the production, with the direction of the remote, “we’ve Tried to film a scene in their house. Here I am [em Nova York] and Maluma Colombia. We were not sure that it was going to work,” he said. “A man came to my house and put it on the camera and the lights in the place, and then it was gone. So, I turned to Maluma to the head [Kat Coiro] and some of the other members of the team, the Zoom in and out.”

“We’ve had a couple of problems. In the beginning, when we were talking about during that scene, we have listened to feedback from all over the world. So, we had to ask everyone to put it on mute. We have been fixing issues on an individual basis. The scene is in the movie!”, he explained to J-Lo.

The film is inspired by the graphic novel of the year Crosby. Principal photography began in October of last year, and is now in post-production. She also said that he does not know if there will be any postponement of the premiere, originally scheduled for the second half of this year in the united states. “Let’s see what the team can do it.”

