Jennifer Lopez wins it for his fiance, but the shows do not drive for more than 20 years ago – the one Who

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

Jennifer Lopez was 50 years old last Thursday (the 25th), and, in addition to a lavish celebration, she won a gift and so the bridegroom, and Alex Rodriguez.

The singer received a surprise, a big car, and nothing less than that for a Porsche, red, at an estimated cost of approximately$ 140 thousand, or about 520 billion of real. The problem with this is that the singer and actress did not take the steering wheel for more than 20 years.

Alex filmed the reaction from JLo to give the gift in a video posted on Monday (march 29) on Youtube. “I have to go to? I never drove a car like that in my life! Don’t drive any car over 20 years ago,” said the singer.

At the same time, without practice, the JLo if you had a lot of fun walking around in the vicinity of his home in the Los Angeles area. “Can I get two belts?”, played by Alex.

