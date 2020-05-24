Kardashians bare knuckles on the end Jordyn and Tristan

Khloe Kardashian passed the time very hard in front of the camera Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloé found along with the other sisters in the end Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woodsin the morning of the event.
“I want to tell you, I need to get the whole truth, norte chico**”said the star of the Revenge Body.
In this episode, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner want to know more details about this drama, now that Tristan is on a plane flying back from the all-Star Game, the NBA, and Jordyn did not answer the phone.
“My friend, Larsa called me to explain that to a reporter, that she knew I was going to write a story saying that Jordyn and Tristan were at the house until late into the night, or until 7 am in the morning. They said that they were kissing each other”said Kim , who took the call in the confession box of your reality, and you just put it on the four of us in a call to the conference.
“I talked to Jordyn”said Khloé. “It’s really weird, it’s not giving me all the information. She said, “He was trying to kiss me’ and ‘I can’t remember if we kissed or not,'”.
“What?!”called Kourtney.
“She was sitting in between his legs, blah, blah, blah. I just said, ‘If you’re too nervous to tell me something, would you have me sent a message. She said, ” Ok, I call you in five minutes. It’s not me, and it’s already been 20 minutes”mom said True To Thompson’s.
Kourt asks if Jordyn had a reason to turn off your cell phone this way, and in Case you agree that it is “too weird,” before adding, “this is the first time I heard it, she was sitting on his lap”.
During a confessional, Kim lamented, “Jordyn is the only one that can give you information on Khloé and remain in silence for now,”.
