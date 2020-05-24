Kardashians bare knuckles on the end Jordyn and Tristan

Khloe Kardashian passed the time very hard in front of the camera Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloé found along with the other sisters in the end Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woodsin the morning of the event.

“I want to tell you, I need to get the whole truth, norte chico**”said the star of the Revenge Body.

In this episode, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner want to know more details about this drama, now that Tristan is on a plane flying back from the all-Star Game, the NBA, and Jordyn did not answer the phone.

“My friend, Larsa called me to explain that to a reporter, that she knew I was going to write a story saying that Jordyn and Tristan were at the house until late into the night, or until 7 am in the morning. They said that they were kissing each other”said Kim , who took the call in the confession box of your reality, and you just put it on the four of us in a call to the conference.