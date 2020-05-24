Kate Beckinsale says Harvey Weinstein of the besieged, when he was still a minor

Kate Beckinsale, star of the franchise, the Angels of the Night, is the latest actress to join the ranks of the women that he was the producer, Harvey Weinstein, if bullying or sexual harassment. Beckinsale is the first one to say that he was a minor at the age of eighteen years, the event has happened.
The actress has had it all on Instagram: “I have been called to a meeting with Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel, when he was 17 years old. I thought it was going to be in the conference room of the hotel, which was very common in Hollywood,” he says.
“When I first arrived, the front desk told me to go up to his room. He opened the door and was about to roupção. I was very naive and young, and there passed through my mind that this man is older and somewhat attractive, I found that I had a sexual interest in him,” it goes on to describe. “After a decline of alcohol and announced that he had taught classes at my school in the morning, I walked out of the room uncomfortable, but it’s in its pure state. After a couple of years ago, and he asked me if I had tried anything with me at that meeting. I realized that I couldn’t remember if he had made improper advances to her or not,” he said. “Because of this incident, and I said, ‘no,’ so he has, professionally, for many years to come – some of the proposals that ended up with him yelling at me, calling me a ‘p*ta’ and doing it are threatened,” he said. Harvey Weinstein picks up coronaviruses in prison
Beckinsale joins a group of actors who told the stories, the like, or a whole lot worse about the Career, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, and Cara Delevingne, actresses Léa Seydoux, Rose McGoqan, and Ashley Judd. I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in the conference room, which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young, and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man, would you expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning, I left uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I has carried out and he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were a european – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me and calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people ” oh, “Kate’s lives, and to say no to me .” It speaks to the status quo in this business, that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career, and that was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can, from, this will create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone, who has in the past shrugged and said, ” well, that’s just-in-Harvey /Mr-X/insert name here ” will realize that we are in numbers, can affect real change.For every moment like this there would have been thousands where the vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior, and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear, that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned the young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film, the girl was already sleeping with Harvey, and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let’s stop allowing our young women to be as sexual cannon fodder,and let’s remember that Harvey is an emblem of the system that is sick,and that we have work to do.
