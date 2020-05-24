Katy-Perry-announces-launch-of-new-album-same-in-vault – and More

The singer Katy Perry. Photo: Instagram/@katyperry

Katy Perry has announced that it intends to release a new album, even with the the pandemic the new one coronaviruses.

The comment was made by the singer in the live was held on Sunday 10th, Mother’s Day. The singer has come to speak to you on behalf of the covid-19, California’s with a variety of rules and ways of doing things,” and pointed out that it still does not return to normal.

“I’m going to release an album recorded at this year’s, quarantined, or don’t, because you’re not going to leave you and the coronaviruses cause the people to stop dancing, even though dancemos in one of our houses,” he said.

Please click here to check out the live, full-of-Katy-Perry.