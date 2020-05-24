Katy Perry says new album will be a treat for the fans

The new album from Katy Perry is going to be a ‘gift’ for the fans to participate in, and enjoy, after the quarantine of the coronavirus. The singer told fans that the new material will be released in August, and I admit that it is looking forward to it.

In an interview with the u.s. program Good Morning America she said:

“Not everyone in the world can you release a CD during a pandemic,” he said, before taking the coffee to the living, and to do a show on the 22nd of may in your garden.

“Some people say, ‘I’m going to be good and wait for it to end, but honestly, after my daughter was born, I will make my own version of quarantine, and it’s his third solo album, on which I am working for the past two years, and it is a gift to the public, because I don’t think that the whole world will dance in the streets when it’s safe,” he said.

Katy Perry admits she started work on her new album, the fifth of his career, when he was in for a bad time two years ago, and I think that your project is in, as her re-birth.

“It’s an album about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s because I’ve been writing for the past two years, and at the beginning of these two years ago… I was regarded as to be clinically depressed, and I’ve come out of it, and I don’t know how my life was… And I couldn’t figure out how it is to live it, to be honest,” he said.

“And now, I feel as if I had worked on and I am still working on emotionally, spiritually, physically, and mentally… now that I got that light at the end of the tunnel… and I’m going to live, and not only that, but I’m going to bring it to life in this world,” he says with emotion.

New music video

Katy Perry has released last week the video for the song, Daisies, and made sure to show enough of the barrigão of the child. The singer is expecting the first child, a daughter, the fruit of a relationship with Orlando Bloom.

In the video, she was able to appear fully naked in the garden of his parents ‘ house, where it follows the orphaned because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

On Instagram, Katy Perry said a little bit about the song: “I wrote this song a few months ago as a call to stay true to the course that you have set for yourself, regardless of what others might think. Most recently, she has taken on a new meaning in the light of the world you are experiencing. Each and every one of us is one of the more than seven billion, with our own stories of strength and resilience to tell. Daisies is no longer available. I hope that that will be the soundtrack to your dreams right now,” she wrote.