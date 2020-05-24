Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with a little boy, ” says the magazine

Last-modified: On 11 October 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

Also, according to Us Weekly, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian, that I had to be in the fifth month of pregnancy, has been trying to be more healthy, to wait for the heir

Khloé Kardashian’s expecting a boy with Tristan Thompson. © RM9/WENN.COM/SIPA

Khloé Kardashian and the main character Tristan Thompson it will be the parents of a baby boy, according to the magazine Us Weekly. In a recent interview with the web site The Entertainment Dailythe mother Kris Jenner he spoke for the first time about the pregnancy of her daughterthat would have been in the the fifth month of pregnancy.

“When your babies are infants, it is nothing short of magical. This is the best thing. The children bring so much joy and makes it all worth it,” said Kris. A producer of the reality show, the family arrived in the post a picture of congratulations to Khloé, but it was deleted very quickly.

Furthermore, according to the US Weeklysince that Khloé knew of the pregnancy, and she has been trying to be more healthy. “She is hungrier than ever and have opted to eat small meals but more often throughout the day to maintain the diet when eating for two,” said the source, who tampém told me that she is still working out. “They’re doing more cardio exercises and less resistance.”

The news of the pregnancy, Khloé, was released in late September by the People’s magazine. The blonde-haired, 33-year-old, and Tristan, 26, have been together since September of last year. Before that, she was the wife of another basketball player, Lamar Odom. Tristan is already the father of a Prince, Oliver, 9 months.

It is worth noting that this is not the only one who will be a mother in the clan Kardashian. Kylie Jenner, your sister, and you also can be expecting a baby. Already, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are expecting their third child which will be born by means of surrogacy.