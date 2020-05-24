Kim Kardashian launches a solution to cover up the spots of psoriasis

Chronic disease, damage, and descamações on the skin, especially on the trunk, arms, legs, and scalp massage 18/06/2019 – 14:10 By: Essay Writing

Credit: Playback/InstagramKim Kardashian has lived for years with psoriasis

Socialite Kim Kardashian came to talk to you about the psoriasis in your social networks. At this time, it has a trick that I have used for years to cover up the blemishes that are caused by the disease.

“This has been my secret for more than a decade ago. I’ve learned to live with it, and don’t be embarrassed, but for the days you want to cover and use it all the time on makeup,” she explains in the post, it is going to a product on your feet.

The trick that had been used by a lady owner it’s a terrific body, she has just released. The kit is made up of 3 different products: a base, a body, an image body liquid and a powder. On the basis of the KKW and Beauty are already on sale on the website for$ 45 ($175), and there are seven different shades.

Treatments for psoriasis

The product Kim Kardashian is not about psoriasis, it only covers up the stains. Depending on the extent and severity of the disease, and there are also creams and lotions for topical use – tablets and injectable drugs. Another treatment is phototherapy, which involves exposure of the skin to ultraviolet light under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

It is estimated that the disease still cannot be cured, it reaches to 5 millions of people. In addition to the complications of metabolic disorders, it is common for patients to report on and suffer isolation and discrimination. It is important to say that psoriasis is a disease that is not contagious disease, with a focus in genetics, in about 30% of the time.

The lesions red and scaly tend to appear most often on the scalp, elbows, and knees.

