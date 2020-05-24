Kim Kardashian no longer wear clothes made from the skin of an animal; – see More

Socialite Kim Kardashian Photo By: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

Kim Kardashian let go of your other pieces of clothing made with the fur of animals, and have adopted a style that is more conscious.

It was on the Tuesday, the 11th, there is a picture of her daughter North West with a sweatshirt to announce the news.

“Do you remember when I used to do this? She has a look the same as mine. But the fact that the game is: I got all of my favorite pieces that are made with leather and had to redo them at a later fake fur,” he wrote.

Check them out below:

The international NGO Petathat works to defend the rights of animals, has commented on a photo of a business woman giving spirit. “Thank you for being there and making the changes to the compassionate, life saving animals and showing the world that style without the skin, they are the future,” he wrote.