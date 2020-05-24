Kristen Bell says that in the end the “Good Place” is going to leave the fans happy

Kristen Bell has given an interview to Collider recently and he acknowledged that they were disappointed with the decision to end The “Good Place,” and yet Bell has said that in the final episode of the comedy will make the fans happy.

“It’s an unbelievably worth it. All we are left disappointed that the series was going to end, but it really seemed like the right thing to do. I don’t know if I’ll come back some day, because in the end it is very successful. It’s a variety of things to do. It’s a punch to the stomach, but it seems like that’s where the story ends.” Kristen Bell at the hadron Collider

Previously, Jameela Jamil interpreter of Tahani in the show said that in the end, it will be perfect, but heartbreaking”. It is worth noting that the final episode will be a double room.

Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, and Manny Jacinto, in a scene from “The Good Place”. Photo/Allmusic

With only a four-year contract with the comedy the post-“life “to The” Good Place” is almost coming to an end. The series follows the journey of self-improvement, to Eleanor, Shellstrop, and the other three humans.

All the episodes are available on the book of the Series.

