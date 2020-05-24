Kristen Bell will be the narrator of the “Gossip Girl” in the reboot of HBO’s – 07/11/2019

Actress Kristen Bell manages to get back to being the narrator of the “Gossip Girl” in the reboot of the series on HBO Max,the streaming service of the WarnerMedia. The information was posted by the site, TVLIne.

The creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are on board for the new version, and Joshua Safran, is the show runner.

“Kristen Bell has always been, and always will be the voice of” Gossip Girl,” I said to the trio, in a press release.

The series does not yet have a date for the launch, while HBO’s Max will be launched in may, in the year 2020.