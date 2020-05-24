Leonardo DiCaprio likes to party till the break of dawn with Kendall Jenner – Who is the

+



Leonardo DiCaprio and Kendall Jenner (Photo: Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio this morning, on the side of the one who Kendall Jenner. According to the Page Sixwho released the information, and the player would have gone, initially, to the launch of the fair Art Basel in Miami, and then decided to enjoy a night out at a party at the nightclub E11, having fun, on the side of a half-sister to Kim Kardashian.

The actor would have to come to the club at about 4h30 in the morning, by way of a private entry. On the inside, the Leo DiCaprio met up with a group, led by Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Furthermore, according to the vehicle only at the table of the sun, there were at least 50 people.

The celebration lasted all night, and Leonardo, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, he went away in the morning at around 6 am in the morning. Kendall, Bella and Gigi left the place half an hour after that.

Kendall is taking advantage of the season, the Miami parties, and going to the beach. She even took advantage of the Wednesday (4th) if you tan with the sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and the Beautiful.

