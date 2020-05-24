Meryl Streep and Chris Hemsworth to read a book over the internet for a charity initiative

The film was new zealand’s Taika Waititi called some of his friends in Hollywood to be confined by a coronavirus, for reading, for video call, directly from their living rooms, in the classic “James and the Giant Peach”, by Roald Dahl, for a charity initiative.

Waititi, director of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok”, you are going to read the story from the children’s book of 1961, as his friends, including Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, and brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth — will participate in voicing the characters.

Group, starry

Ryan Reynolds, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Josh Gad, Mindy Kaling, Gordon Ramsay, Eddie Redmayne, Olivia Wilde, Ruth Wilson, and He Said these are some of the other participants in the project.

In a trailer released on Monday night, as Chris Hemsworth boasts about its “friendliness” to his brother Liam, star of “the Hunger Games” in what is believed to be the first co-operation. The voices of comic Streep stand out, to provoke a laugh at Cumberbatch.

The novel can be read in 10 episodes, and the first two are available from today on the YouTube channel of Roald Dahl. All funds raised will go to Partners In Health, a charitable health care in Sierra Leone.

A perfect story

Waititi, the Oscar winning, he said that he is a “child with adult”, and that you have read the book many times to her children. The story follows the adventures of an orphan in a magical world of surreal to the inside of a giant peach, and Waititi says that it is the perfect story for the time of their confinement.

“This story is crazy and amazing respect for the resilience of the children, and to triumph over adversity and to cope with feelings of isolation, and that it could not be more relevant today,” he said.