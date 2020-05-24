Millie Bobby Brown is to star in the new campaign of Vogue Eyewear – # IAB

With the arrival of the new range of Vogue Eyewear has been signed by Millie Bobby Brown, is celebrating a new beginning for the brand. In the campaign which presents their new ambassador for the brand to explore the multifaceted style, and daring to Millie, and to propose clues of a life-style dictated by it. In the course of 2020, there will be six rules, which will tell you all about self-discovery, acceptance, and expression of, in connection with the profile of the young actress and the brand.The main thrust of the campaign is to present Vogue Eyewear to generation Z, and a to establish a conversation with these people. Millie called, a young man was proud to belong to such a generation, which brings with it new ideas and turns them into new paradigms of identity and expression. His career demonstrates his power to communicate his values to the world, at the age of 15, she is the main character of one of the greatest series in the world of streaming, Stranger Things, was nominated to the Emmy award, is an ambassador for UNICEF, and in addition to this, it has already been named in the list of the 100 most influential people in the american magazine Time.
“Have Millie as the new ambassador for Vogue Eyewear, this is a great opportunity to evolve the way we communicate, because we’re building a language that extends the audience, but also to talk with those who come to us with all the time. This will help us to explore the potential of the brand, and to deliver it from the other angle,’ said Terry Garcia, the manager of the brand in Brazil.
The campaign offers six tips for life-style, which will be divided into the following three chapters of this book. The first of these reports, the messages of ‘Love yourself’ and ‘Be gentle’, with a release scheduled for mid-march. In chapter two you will reach to the public in April, with the rules for a ‘stand out’ and ‘Be Real’, and the last one in September, with the titles of ‘Laugh Loud”, and ‘Follow your Dreams’.
Millie Bobby Brown-X-Vogue Eyewear
The new icon of pop culture, and the empowering of the major digital media channels, Millie Bobby Brown, is the new ambassador for Vogue Eyewear. The actress signs off with a collection of its own, with the glasses that bring out your youthful style, and the real thing. With reference to the fashion that is in transit between the inspiration of the 90’s, retro, futuristic, and contemporary trends, and the models that have been developed in order to support the variety of ways to express identity through fashion, whether it is in outfits inspired by decades past, while exploring the icons that are timeless, or formats that are disruptive, bringing in elements are bold and strong. In addition, the new models also come with a case that not only protects the glasses, which serve as a small shoulder bag.
#LetsVogue
The concept of the brand’s #letsVogue is one of the key elements of Vogue Eyewear for the year 2020. In this new era, the brand invites its audience to enter into the fashion and lifestyle of each individual, giving a meaning to the word in Vogue, by using it to convey an attitude, a way of life. With this new platform, customers are invited to make their own choices and appreciate its authenticity.
About Luxottica Group S. p.a.The.
To Luxottica is the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of eye glasses in modern, luxury and sport. Its portfolio includes brands in the property, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples, and Alain Mikli, as well as licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Bvlgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Ferrari, Michael Kors, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., With Valentino and Versace. The distribution network of wholesalers world-the Group covers more than 150 countries around the world and is complemented by an extensive distribution network, with approximately 9,000 stores in the LensCrafters and Pearle Vision in North America, OPSM and LensCrafters on Asia, the Pacific, GMO and Optical Carol, in Latin America, the Salmoiraghi&Viganò, Italy and Sunglass Hut around the world. With approximately 85,000 employees around the world, the Luxottica Group, by year-end 2017, with net sales of € 9 billion. For more information about the Group: www.luxottica.com.