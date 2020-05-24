Netflix has acquired the Enola Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown, and Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) will remain in the family Series. The giant of the streaming-has acquired the global rights, excluding China, of Enola Holmes, the Legendary Entertainment.

The story is based on the book series by Nancy Springer The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Millie Bobby Brown, will be considered the main character in the Enola, the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill.

The film will be directed by Harry Bradbeer, well-known for his work on the Fleabag, and the Killing of Eve, through a script, written by Jack Thorne, responsible for the musical theater, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In addition to the two stars mentioned above, the cast is made up of Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis, Partridge, and Burn Gorman. For the moment, we do not know when it is coming out for the movie on Netflix.

Pedro Ferreira is the producer of the content from the dvd for the Uk. You can follow him on Twitter