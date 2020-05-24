Night Wolf | Kevin Hart and director Tim Story will come together in a film for the FRONT

In accordance with the Colliderthe actor Kevin Hart will work again with the director of the Tim’s Story the comedy, about a super-hero “Night-Wolf”for the STX Entertainment. The duo has worked together over a long “Think Of It As Them” and “Officer in Trouble”. In the film, will be writing a double by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (both of which “Pokemon: The Detective Pikachu”).

In the story, the character of Hart and you will get to know his future father-in-law for the first time, only to find out that he is secretly the super hero known as the Night Wolf.

Kevin Hart and produce through his label HartBeat Productionswhile Tim Story, will, through the seal, The Story, The Company. Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will serve as an executive producer on the feature.

The film does not yet have the dates for the start of production and premiere.