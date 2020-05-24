Now 72-year-old was murdered in the state of Minas Gerais

The WRITING CENTER, the 21st May. 20 to 09:30 pm (VIGIL).-

On the afternoon of Monday, the 18th, was found the body of a priest, Antonio Jose-Gabriel, the clergy of the diocese of Leopoldina, minas gerais, on the road in the zona da mata region of minas gerais. Father Antonio, the 72-year-old has been parish priest of the town of Saint-Antoine-of-old and was retired at the time. The report of the forensic science that indicates that he died strangled by a young woman who had stolen his vehicle and his personal belongings.

According to the Portal G1-news of the body of Father Anthony, “has been abandoned on a road in neighborhood just next to the Playground (MG)”.

The portal G1 reported that ‘ the car of the priest was to be found in Pirapetinga, after the military crawl, the signal from the cell phone of the victim.”

“The vehicle was found with the 21-year-old, along with the possessions of the religious life. According to the police report (b), in a statement to the police, the boy confessed to the authorship of the crime.”

“The Civil Police reported that the stolen money was exchanged for drugs,” says the news of the G1.

For his part, the Bishop of Leopoldina (minas gerais), has deplored the murder of a priest, in a press release.

“We are living in a time of great sorrow in the journey of our Church. I get the news of the tragic death of one of the priests of the diocese, Fr. Gabriel. I think of the words of Jesus to Peter: “I have prayed for thee” (cf. Lc 22,32), and I know that God will, by the hand of appreciation to Our Lady will never abandon his son, the beloved,” says the note from the diocese of minas gerais.

“I feel a great sorrow for his death, sudden and violent (…) solidarizo with the family, and the People of God of st. Anthony the Adventurer and all of his many, many friends. In particular, the manifesto of my feelings, to the priests of the diocese, the brothers and sisters of Fr. Gabriel, who wringing their hands over this news is so cruel.”

“I am grateful to God for the many works of Fr. Gabriel, for all that he was as a person and as a father. Due to their specific features and merits, which, of course, far outweigh their limitations and weaknesses,” he says of the mass of don Oriolo.

“We are in the easter season, I invite you all to meditate on the mystery of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus, and we renew our confidence and trust in the mercy of God, which is the greatest treasure, that which he received, and we are to proclaim at all times and in all circumstances,” he concludes on the note of sympathy.

