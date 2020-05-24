Of Super-heroes, pirates and spies: the Films thrilling on the big screen

The Globe is made of a selection of major films for the next couple of days. Titles champion of the box office, and with many struggles, battles, and a lot of emotion, all promise to entertain and engage the audience.

On Sunday (the 24th), you will see the two big hits. The ‘Temperature-Maximum’, the one chosen was ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’, the film’s director, Marc Webb. Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) is a young, shy, and studious, and that started a short time ago, in a relationship with the beautiful Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), his classmate in high school. He lives with her aunt and uncle, May (Sally Field) and Ben (Martin Sheen), since it was left by his parents, Richard (Campbell Scott) and Mary (Embeth Davidtz). One day, the young man finds a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father. The hospital makes a visit to the lab of dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) at Oscorp. Parker is on the hunt for answers about what happened to their parents, only just entering on a collision course with the dangerous alter-ego of Connors, the villain Lizard.

Already in the ‘Sunday Greatest’ brings #the’Mission: Impossible – the Nation’s Secret’, the fifth film in the series. The length of the award-winning director Christopher McQuarrie, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) learns that the popular characters, and are trying to destroy the IMF. But, as a counter to a nation’s secrets, just as equipped and trained as they are the same? The special agent must have all of the help that is available, including for people not to be very reliable. The cast, with Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris.

Finally, on Monday (the 25th), at the ‘Screen is Warm’, the film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean – The Revenge of the New’ it’s going to rock the big screen, right after the ‘Fine Print’. The captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) is a new stone in the shoe of captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). He has an army of pirates, ghosts, and murderers, and he is willing to kill all of the pirates that exist in the face of the Earth. In order to escape, Sparrow must find the Trident of Poseidon, which gives its owner the power to control the sea.

The ‘Supercine’ will air this Saturday (the 23rd), as a result of the ‘too late’. The ‘Temperature-Maximum’, will be shown this Sunday (the 24th) after the ‘Family Size’ and the ‘Sunday Greatest’, then the ‘Fantastic’. The ‘Screen is Warm’ is going to air on Monday (may 25), after the ‘Fine Print’.