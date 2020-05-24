Raptor | harley quinn, and He almost had a more visually faithful to the comics

The artist’s concept The birds-of-PreyGreg Hophood, has revealed on his social networks, that is harley quinn (Margot Robbie) and Her (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) had the chance to enjoy the visuals much closer to the comics, in the early stages of the project.

Check it out:

‘Birds of Prey: harley quinn and the Emancipation Fantabulosa’ he had the cast formed by the Margot Robbie as harley quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as a Hunter, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, as a Canary in the Dark, She’s Jay of the Basque country as One of the Animals, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.