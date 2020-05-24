Redemption is the object of the boycott and the reason that SHOCKS the fans of the Chris Hemsworth

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, The rescue is causing a controversy on social media. The reason, as alleged, would be a footprint, islamophobic, or whatever, it would be prejudicial to those in need.

The boycott is in order on the web, on the grounds of the feature film, “the film, a savior of” white, “leaving no room for the actors of the indian”. What’s more, the local population was to be used in the production of just in the background, and “reinforces the notion that is racist, that all muslims are the same”.

Also, that “most of the actors are muslims, they are ” villains”. The news of the boycott has been published by the Observatory of the Film. Chris, or responsible for, the Redemption has not yet been said about it.

In spite of the noise in the networks, and the Redemption that is giving great results on the Netflix and it should be straight. The approval on Rotten Tomatoes, however, is only 61%. Here are a few reviews:

“What makes the ‘Bailout’ is a little bit different – or different enough for it to be good, it’s that Hemsworth carries it with him, scene by scene.” – Mick LaSalle, The San Francisco Chronicle.

“Sometimes, it’s refreshing when a movie is just a misnomer that it delivers what it promises.” – Johnny Oleksinski, The New York Post.

“It’s not going to win any awards for performance, direction and script writing, but you do, and I don’t care about it, because it’s ridiculously entertaining, brave, absurd, and a perfect place to relax for that period of time.” – Jorge Rivera Rubio QiiBO.

“Working on a script for a household name in the world of Marvel Comics, Hemsworth channels his inner John Wick in the movie of, the action is solid.” – Michael Compton Bowling Green Daily News.

“It’s not good enough to try it, especially after a stressful day in the life of modern day marketing. But it’s just a shot in anger.” – Barry Hertz, The Globe and Mail.

“The extraction is a little obscene, and absurd, and in the end you have an argument to be exasperating but I have to admit that, in terms of pure action, action, Russian, Spanish, and Hargrave will bring the noise.” – Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian.

