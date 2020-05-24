Rolling Stone · Chris Pratt becomes Indy Jonas is in the place of Harrison Ford in the video deepfake awesome; watch it

The clip shows the young actor in some of the most memorable adventures of the franchise’s films

In an alternate version of the Indiana Jones, Chris Pratt it takes the place of the iconic Harrison Ford. In the video, deepfake, made by the fans, and put on the face of the actor in the Marvel comics in the body of the star of the franchise, the adventurer (via YOUTUBE).

This process can also be performed on the basis of the techniques overlap. The people responsible for the clip, they revealed how they needed to make a u-profile face that provides more than 5,000 pictures of Pratt to be able to put a face to it, and Ford.

“”Chris Pratt would be a perfect candidate for a remake of ‘Indiana Jones’, don’t you think? By taking a picture of Chris Pratt in more movies, we have managed to build up a profile of the facial contains the 5,000 pictures of him. Then, by using the technology of deepfake, we are able to shift their appearance to Harrison Ford’s, and to create an image of all-new, never-seen-before”, she explained.

The video is a little over 2 minutes and shows the young actor in some of the most memorable adventures of the franchise’s films.

While doing so, Indiana Jones 5it should be released on the 29th of July, in the year 2022.

Watch:

