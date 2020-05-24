Rolling Stone magazine · the 6-series novel in the Series to maratonar [LISTA]

Productions, with short episodes in a few seasons, it’s perfect for a marathon

The catalogue of the collection of the Netflix it’s long, and it is sometimes difficult to choose which program to watch. With this in mind, we’ve listed 6 of the series of the novel on the shelf. All of them are a short to be done, or due to a lack of seasons.

In addition, for a marathon, if you make it fun, and reflection, list the productions in which they reflect on relationships, work, family, friends, and the daily responsibilities of adults. The models are treated in such a way that light-and the mood cautious and turns away from the narrative-heavy and tedious.

Check out the 6-series is available in Netflix:

The Soundtrack

The Soundtrack this is a series that has not made much success on the platform, but it brings up some great ideas. Among the products, it has all the episodes for very long, however, they are only 10 and one of the season. The series presents the thrilling story of a father who loses his wife and the need to educate the child, to deal with the ex-mother-in-law, and the council of guardians, and also to think on their own plans. On account of the flashback, the audience comes with both the past and the present.

Love The Casual

The series is a French production, which features a group of friends, and among them, She unable to overcome the end of a former relationship. To help you, your colleagues, hire an escort in the luxury, President – like any other cliché, you already know what to expect, isn’t it?

With the light-heartedness and humour to the show explains the relationship with friends, lovers, and family among a number of the guidelines in this universe of relations. In addition to this, it only has two seasons and 14 episodes of the short.

Lovesick

As well as the Love The Casualthe series is quite appealing because it’s only eight episodes per season, three of them, and all of them with an approximate time of 20 minutes. It’s very short and quick to the maratonar in the Netflix.

The story follows three best friends Mike, Evie and Luke dealing with the constant problems and issues in your personal life. Mike and Evie if you fall in love with it, but at different points in the narrative, so they have to learn to live with those feelings, while Luke attempts to overcome the problem of the ex-relationship. The lessons of love and friendship, the series is very well built.

The Master-Of-None

The production of the original Netlix is amongst the favourite of the public, mainly because it in addition to romance into the show and the comic. In it, they also come with more of the everyday life of the adults, and, of course, a quest for love, which is changed because of the web sites and applications for a new relationship. Light, short, and fun, this series, which is a bet for the right to maratonar on the streaming service.

Me, You, and Her

To learn about the relationships as an alternative to the standard, and the romance of the three I have You and you Her this is a great option for you. Emma and Jack have been married for a very long time, and decided to find a third-party person in search of a better relationship between the two. Soon, the couple falls in love with Rose a – companion – and they are matched with.

Of the three, then they have to be in a polygamous relationship, it does not seem to be understood by the company to be non-standard. Are the episodes little fun with the reflections of the first importance on the relationship that the three of them.

Love 101

That is different from the series above Love 101 it is a production of the teen. As you have just one season is very short, and it was also easy to maratonar. In the original series Netflix the Turkey, brings a group of teen misfits from the 17-year-old needs, and would like to keep the teacher in the school. To this end, they have developed a plan for her to fall in love with the new head coach of the basketball.

As for the series, the teens added to the romance, don’t drop out of the cliche, the outcome of the plan is to re-unite them, and from this union, the young people will begin to discover your own love. With the flashbacks, the audience follows the one of the adult characters, and the last of them is 17 years old.

