Running shoes, Air Max 270 React to Travis Scott to win the official images and release date

Travis Scott is back with another collaboration is expected with Nike.

Travis Scott has firmly established itself as one of the greatest artists from all over the world. His music is always near the top of the charts, and fans are always waiting for new releases, Oddly enough, just like his mentor Kanye West, He’s making his own name in the world of tennis. Today, It Meanwhile has a contract with Nike’s Jordan Brand, which has resulted in numerous collaborations. Now, Travis is getting ready to launch another great running shoes with the Nike, the Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails”.

Today, the official images of the sneaker have been released and you can check them out below. This is a collaboration of different, though, if you’re a fan of Scott, it was supposed to be waiting for that. In fact, it will also be a few clothes combined with running shoes, which feature an aesthetic of the useful. Some of the pieces that are already on the site, from Scott, though it has not yet been made available for sale.

The collection is scheduled for the 29th of may, and the Air Max 270 React to a Monster that costs US $ 170 in the United States. Check out the pictures below.